Mahbubul Alam takes charge as FBCCI president

TBS Report
14 August, 2023, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 14 August, 2023, 10:13 pm

Mahbubul Alam takes charge as FBCCI president

The new president expressed his plan to open a world trade centre in Dhaka

TBS Report
14 August, 2023, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 14 August, 2023, 10:13 pm
FBCCI President Mahbubul Alam. Illustration: TBS
FBCCI President Mahbubul Alam. Illustration: TBS

Mahbubul Alam has officially taken charge as the president of the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI), the apex trade organisation of the country.

The transition took place yesterday as the outgoing Board of Directors (2021-23), led by Md Jashim Uddin, handed over the responsibilities to the new board at the FBCCI Icon, Dhaka.

New FBCCI President Mahbubul Alam expressed his commitment to bolster the trade and business of the country in the upcoming days.

"Our collective efforts will drive the growth of the private sector. I urge everyone's collaboration in this journey. As of today, we stand united. We will work together to foster economic growth and safeguard the private sector," he added. 

The new president expressed his plan to open a branch office in Old Dhaka and a world trade centre in Dhaka.

He expressed several action plans of the new board for the upcoming days.

Among them, forming a 21-member advisory committee which will include renowned economists, and chartered accountants, fostering the initiative for a smart web portal bringing all chamber associations under the FBCCI, at least one standing committee meeting every three months.

The outgoing President Md Jashim Uddin said, "We've dedicated the past two years to elevating the FBCCI to new horizons. Our strategic policy initiatives have propelled the business community and the private sector forward. I believe the incoming board will maintain this momentum."

A total of 80 directors were elected for the 2023-25 Board of Directors, 40 each from the Chamber and the Association group. One president, one senior vice-president, and six vice-presidents are elected as office bearers among the Board of Directors.

Mahbubul Alam's remarkable business journey since 1983 spans across diverse sectors including commodity trading, banks & financial services, tourism, and investment groups, and establishing 17 successful enterprises across nine sectors.

Beyond his business acumen, Mahbubul Alam has received recognition in the form of CIP (Trade) and CIP (Industry) Awards from the Ministry of Commerce, Bangladesh.

His global recognition further includes receiving the "Certificate of Merit" from the World Customs Organization, personally signed by its Secretary General Dr Kunio Mikuriya.

Mahbubul Alam's leadership extends beyond the FBCCI, having been elected President of the Chittagong Chamber of Commerce & Industry (CCCI) for five consecutive terms (2013 – present), showcasing his esteemed reputation within the business community.

Also at the programme, Md Amin Helaly, vice president of the outgoing board and vice president of Bangladesh Textbook Printing and Marketing Association took charge as the senior vice-president of the new board.

Khairul Huda Chopol, president of Sunamganj Chamber of Commerce and Industry; Mohammad Anwar Sadat Sarker, president of Gazipur Chamber of Commerce and Industry; and Joshoda Jibon Deb Nath, president of Bangladesh Chamber of Industry; have taken over as vice presidents from the chamber group.

Shomi Kaiser, president of the E-Commerce Association of Bangladesh; Rashadul Hossain Chowdhury (Ronni), president of the Meiji Association of Bangladesh; and Md Munir Hossain, president of the Exporters Association of Bangladesh took charge as the vice presidents from the association group.

