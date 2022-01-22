Chittagong Chamber President Mahbubul Alam gets CIP status

Mahbubul Alam, president of Chittagong Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI), has received Commercially Important Person (CIP trade-2018) status.

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi handed over the CIP card to Mahbubul Alam at a ceremony held in a city hotel on Thursday (20 January), said a press release.

The government has awarded CIP cards to 176 businessmen for their commendable performance in the country's trade and export business in 2018.

Previously, the president was named CIP (Industry) in 2014, and CIP (Trade) in 2015, 2016, and 2017.

Mahbubul Alam has been serving Chittagong Chamber of Commerce and Industry for the fifth consecutive time as president.

He is the owner of M Alam Group and also the vice chairman of Bengal Commercial Bank Limited and Asia Insurance Limited.