Largest e-commerce festival '10-10' begins tomorrow

Country's largest e-commerce festival "10-10" focusing on the awareness of consumers is set to begin from Sunday.

Like previous years, 20 e-commerce, logistic and payment organisations will participate in the 20-day festival this year, said a press release. This year's slogan for the festival is 'Shop online after proper inspections'.

The organisers said that the e-commerce platforms which are providing service for the past few years without facing any dispute were included in the festival this year.

Many e-commerce platforms including Chaldal, Ajkerdeal, Pickaboo, Pathao Food, Sheba, Akshop, aadi, BanglaShoppers and Star Tech will take part in the event.

Mobile financing company, bKash will be the payment partner in the festival while the delivery partner will be 'Delivery Tiger'.

Every company will offer different gifts, discounts and free delivery service at the festival. Other details on the event will be available at www.TenTen.com.bd.