Largest e-commerce festival '10-10' begins tomorrow

Economy

TBS Report
09 October, 2021, 05:45 pm
Last modified: 09 October, 2021, 07:28 pm

Related News

Largest e-commerce festival '10-10' begins tomorrow

Like previous years, 20 e-commerce, logistic and payment organisations will participate in the 20-day festival this year

TBS Report
09 October, 2021, 05:45 pm
Last modified: 09 October, 2021, 07:28 pm
Largest e-commerce festival &#039;10-10&#039; begins tomorrow

Country's largest e-commerce festival "10-10" focusing on the awareness of consumers is set to begin from Sunday.

Like previous years, 20 e-commerce, logistic and payment organisations will participate in the 20-day festival this year, said a press release. This year's slogan for the festival is 'Shop online after proper inspections'.

The organisers said that the e-commerce platforms which are providing service for the past few years without facing any dispute were included in the festival this year.

Many e-commerce platforms including Chaldal, Ajkerdeal, Pickaboo, Pathao Food, Sheba, Akshop, aadi, BanglaShoppers and Star Tech will take part in the event.

Mobile financing company, bKash will be the payment partner in the festival while the delivery partner will be 'Delivery Tiger'.

Every company will offer different gifts, discounts and free delivery service at the festival. Other details on the event will be available at www.TenTen.com.bd.

Top News

e-commerce festival / 10-10 festival / e-commerce platforms

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Investors jittery as input prices soar

Investors jittery as input prices soar

6h | Videos
Bangladesh: A prospective investment hub for UK

Bangladesh: A prospective investment hub for UK

2d | Videos
Mahalaya, the ceremonial invocation of Devi Durga

Mahalaya, the ceremonial invocation of Devi Durga

2d | Videos
Textile entrepreneurs to invest $2.5 billion by 2023

Textile entrepreneurs to invest $2.5 billion by 2023

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
Move afoot to bring Dhaka buses under single company 
Bangladesh

Move afoot to bring Dhaka buses under single company 

2
E-commerce scams: Now finger pointed at Foster for laundering Tk1,300cr
Economy

E-commerce scams: Now finger pointed at Foster for laundering Tk1,300cr

3
One of the richest baburchis in the country, Salam Baburchi, still opts to be hands-on and very much involved in the cooking process of his catering service. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Panorama

Meet Haji Salam Miah: The cook who popularised Basmati kacchi in Bangladesh

4
TBS Illustration
Food

Barcode: From ashes to Chattogram’s emerging food Mughal

5
India, Pakistan surpass Bangladesh in RMG export growth in EU, US markets
RMG

India, Pakistan surpass Bangladesh in RMG export growth in EU, US markets

6
Facebook, Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp are down for many users
Tech

Facebook, Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp are down for many users