Interbank exchange rate of dollar rises to Tk87.90

The interbank exchange rate increased by Tk0.4 and stood at Tk87.90 per US dollar on Monday (23 May).

Exporters and expatriates will benefit from the rise while the cost to importers will increase.

Last Monday (16 May), it increased by Tk0.8 to Tk87.50.

However, even today many banks are collecting remittance at the rate of Tk100 per dollar and cashing the export bill. Thus, importers had to buy dollars at a higher price.

According to industry insiders, a crisis has arisen due to the rise in imports and decline in remittances. Meanwhile, the foreign exchange reserve has also been declining.

To keep the market normal, the Bangladesh Bank continues to sell dollars. As the demand for the dollar increases, the central bank is increasing the price slowly.

In this way, it is trying to control the market.

However, many economists are in favour of leaving the dollar price to steady itself as per supply and demand.