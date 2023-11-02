Bangladesh Bank's measures appropriate for controlling inflation, preventing reserve decline: State minister 

Economy

TBS Report
02 November, 2023, 09:30 pm
Last modified: 02 November, 2023, 09:35 pm

The steps taken by the Bangladesh Bank to stabilise inflation and prevent the decline of the country's reserves are appropriate, State Minister for Planning Shamsul Alam said today.

"We were informed about the steps taken by the central bank for controlling inflation. It will reduce inflation. Though, this will take some time. It will come down to 8% by January. Bangladesh Bank is efficient in managing the economy and it is taking appropriate steps," said the minister after a meeting with Bangladesh Bank officials on Thursday.

The central bank Governor Abdur Rauf Talukder and four deputy governors were present in the meeting.

"I have advised the Bangladesh Bank to control inflation, increase reserves and stabilise the exchange rate. They said they are attentive in terms of managing the reserves. The overall discussion was positive. I think it will play a good role in the economy," Shamsul Alam said.

The Bangladesh Bank has started sitting with economists on advice of the government to discuss what can be done to stabilise inflation and better reserve management. 

In light of this, the state minister and Prime Minister's Finance Advisor Moshiur Rahman visited the central bank today.

In the meeting, Chief Economist of the central bank Habibur Rahman gave a presentation on various economic indicators, policy initiatives and their impact. 

The presentation also highlighted the central bank's and the government's initiatives for overcoming the crises.

 

