High plot price drives away entrepreneurs from Rajshahi Bscic-2

Entrepreneurs have shied away from allotting plots in the Bangladesh Small and Cottage Industries Corporation industrial city-2 (Bscic-2) in Rajshahi due to high prices.

People concerned say the authorities published notices on 28 July 2022 for the allotment of 286 plots in Rajshahi Bscic-2. The last date for submitting applications was 12 September. But only 38 plots in the industrial city have been allotted, so far.

Entrepreneurs say the plot price in Rajshahi Bscic-2 has been fixed at Tk1136.27 per sqft which is the highest among the BSCIC industrial cities in the country.

The price of plots in the industrial city is almost double that of the surrounding areas in Rajshahi. That is why many people have not applied for the plots, they added.

An entrepreneur has to pay around Tk51 lakh to Tk82 lakh to get a plot in the industrial city which can be paid in 10 installments in a period of five years. However, the circular also mentioned that the 20% price of the plot has to be paid in advance during the submission of the application.

Entrepreneurs have already applied to the Rajshahi Chambers of Commerce and Industry to reduce the plot prices.

Riaz Ahmed Khan, managing director of Rahmania Foods, told The Business Standard, "We hoped that the Bscic-2 in Rajshahi would encourage entrepreneurs to set up industries. But I could not even apply for a plot as the price is too high. I wanted to set up food and beverage factories here."

Asaduzzaman Robi, chairman of Multitech Limited, wanted to set up a factory in the Rajshahi BSCIC-2. But he did not submit an application even after buying one due to the high plot prices.

"I will submit the application if the authorities reduce plot prices," he said.

He further said, "The Bscic-1 in Rajshahi is located in the Sapura area of the city. But the Bscic-2 is around 10km away from the city. The prices of plots are also highest here. How can the entrepreneurs set up factories here by paying such prices?"

Masudur Rahman Rinku, president of the Rajshahi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said, "The industry minister and the Bscic chairman came to Rajshahi in the first week of December. They visited the Bscic-2 area. They assured us to consider reducing plot prices. But there has been no solution to the problem yet."

In July this year, the authorities published a circular for the allotment of 694 plots in 23 Bscic industrial areas across the country. In Madaripur Bscic, the price has been fixed at Tk910.43 per sqft which is the second highest after Rajshahi. Whereas in Sylhet Bscic, the price per sqft has been fixed at Tk688.71.

Zafar Bayezid, deputy general manager of Rajshahi Bscic, said plot prices are kept high in the Rajshahi Bscic-2 as the construction cost was high here.

On the possibility of reducing plot prices, he said, "No decision has been taken to reduce the price yet. We received 31 applications for 38 plots. We are now reviewing the applications. The plots will be allotted in a meeting in January after proper verification."

According to official sources, Rajshahi Bscic-2 has been built on 50 acres of land at a cost of Tk172 crore, including Tk105 crore for land purchase and development and Tk67 crore for infrastructure cost, in Kachuatoil, Uzirpukur, Lalitahar areas of Paba upazila. All the construction works in the project have almost been completed.

People concerned said the industrial city will create employment opportunities for about 10,000 people once inaugurated.

Among the 286 plots in the industrial city, 133 are classified as 'A' type which have been developed in 6,000 sqft of land, and 113 are classified as 'B' type plots in 4,500 sqft of land.

Moreover, 24 plots of 'S-1' type have been developed in 4,834.80 sqft of land and 16 'S-2' type plots have been developed in 7,209.60 sqft of land.