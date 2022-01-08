Asian Motorbikes introduces world’s top helmet brand HJC

TBS Report
08 January, 2022, 09:30 pm
Last modified: 08 January, 2022, 09:33 pm

Vulcan Lifestyle, a sub wing of Asian Motorbikes Limited, has officially launched the world's number one helmet brand HJC in Bangladesh for the first time.

The journey of the helmet brand started through a glittering ceremony on Friday evening in the capital where Mashrafe Bin Mortuza, former captain of the Bangladesh national cricket team, promoted safe motorcycling.

The pre-booked helmets signed by Mashrafe were handed over to the buyers.

HJC, which is currently the best helmet manufacturer in the world, always thinks of bikers' safety and makes the most sophisticated helmets, said Asian Motorbikes Head of Business Safat Ishtiaq.

Dewan Minhajul Abedeen Ayon, assistant sales manager of the company, said all the models of the HJC helmets are available at the Vulcan Lifestyle showroom and its dealer points.

RPHA models, the premium series of HJC Helmets, are available at Tk35,000-Tk45,000.

The pricing of helmets imported from Korea is in line with that in the international market. The company has also arranged EMI facilities when someone buys a helmet using credit cards so that every motorcyclist can afford the safety product, Dewan added.

Asian Motorbikes has also been marketing a wide range of safe and certified helmets whose prices start from Tk5,000, said Safat Ishtiaq.

Members of the country's biking community and certified helmet lovers attended the launching event.

Road Riderz (RRZ), the number one stunt bike in Bangladesh, performed a fascinating bike stunt show on the premises of Asian Motorbikes which is also the distributor of Kawasaki motorcycles in the country.

"Through community engagement, we are rigorously working on awareness creation among motorcycle riders to ensure safety in riding," he added.

Unlike the neighbouring countries, Bangladesh is yet to impose any safety standard for motorcycle helmets, which allowed the market to be flooded with substandard helmets, which the majority of people buy mainly to avert traffic cases instead of ensuring safety.



