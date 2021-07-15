GP’s net profit declines by 3.44% in 1st half of 2021 

Despite reported growth in users and data consumption, the country's largest mobile operator Grameenphone's net profit has been dropped by 3.44% in the first half (January to June) of 2021 to Tk 1,740 crore compare to the corresponding period of last year.

In quarter to quarter, its profit dropped further by 4.5% to Tk850crore from Tk890 crore of the Januray-March 2021.

However, in the first half of this calendar year, the company registered 1.98% revenue growth to Tk7,060 crore compared to that of last year, reads its financial results released today.

The company acquired 29.88 lakh new subscribers in the first of 2021, ending the period with 8.20 crore subscribers.

Some of 4.37 crore subscribers, or 53.3% of total subscribers, are using internet services.

"Following the extensive expansion of 4G to all our towers in the first quarter, Grameenphone has focused on deploying the newly acquired spectrum and continued rolling out new sites. 4G Data users increased by 2.3 million, growing by 56.5% YoY while digital recharge increased by 14.5%.

Grameenphone marks its return to topline growth in the second quarter of 2021 amidst the Covid-19 pandemic," said Yasir Azman, CEO of Grameenphone Ltd.

