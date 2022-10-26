Govt optimistic about securing IMF loan: Finance Secretary

Economy

TBS Report
26 October, 2022, 05:50 pm
Last modified: 26 October, 2022, 06:33 pm

Related News

Govt optimistic about securing IMF loan: Finance Secretary

TBS Report
26 October, 2022, 05:50 pm
Last modified: 26 October, 2022, 06:33 pm
Govt optimistic about securing IMF loan: Finance Secretary

Senior Secretary of the Ministry of Finance Fatima Yasmin has said the government is optimistic about getting a loan from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

"There will be no problem in getting a loan from the IMF. Today was the first meeting with IMF representatives. There will be further discussions in this regard," she said following a meeting with the IMF delegation at the Secretariat Wednesday (October 26).

The IMF delegation came to Dhaka on a 15-day visit, led by IMF Mission Chief Rahul Anand.

The team will stay in the city till 9 November. The meeting is said to discuss the future credit programme for Bangladesh and the financial sector reform, as well as policy for new long-term lending. 

Besides, the delegation will hold talks with the central bank as well as the policymakers, and other stakeholders of the government.

Earlier, this year, Bangladesh sent in a formal request to the IMF for $4.5 billion in budget support. 

Bangladesh / Top News

IMF / loan

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

'We will have the rivers cleaned by March 2023': NRCC Chairman

9h | Panorama
An evening with Panthapath's 'dapper' tea seller Hannan

An evening with Panthapath's 'dapper' tea seller Hannan

7h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Rishi Sunak is a new and old-fashioned Tory

7h | Panorama
Pakistan&#039;s former Prime Minister Imran Khan, who is facing terrorism charges, appeared in court to extend pre-arrest bail in Islamabad on 1 September 2022. Photo: Reuters

End of Imran Khan’s political innings?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

T20 World Cup: England taken down by Ireland

T20 World Cup: England taken down by Ireland

41m | Videos
Key factors of Afghanistan-New Zealand match

Key factors of Afghanistan-New Zealand match

19h | Videos
Dhaka Mawa Bhanga Expressway

Dhaka Mawa Bhanga Expressway

21h | Videos
Rishi Sunak becomes wealthiest leader in democratic world

Rishi Sunak becomes wealthiest leader in democratic world

21h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

29 deaths reported as Cyclone Sitrang weakens

2
Hussin Alam giving a lecture to the students at the British Graduate College of Wroclaw. Photo: Courtesy
Pursuit

How a madrasa student from Magura founded a college in Poland

3
Wonderful waterfalls of Chattogram
Explorer

Wonderful waterfalls of Chattogram

4
Photo:Courtesy
Bangladesh

Number of visa applications in Bangladesh up by 160%: VFS Global

5
Sitrang will track after Cyclone Asani, which formed in the Bay of Bengal in early May this year. Photo: Abu Sufian Jewel/UNB
Bangladesh

Cyclone Sitrang: Everything you need to know

6
Photo: Collected
World+Biz

Meet Akshata Murthy, the millionaire wife of Rishi Sunak