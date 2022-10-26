Govt optimistic about securing IMF loan: Finance Secretary

Senior Secretary of the Ministry of Finance Fatima Yasmin has said the government is optimistic about getting a loan from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

"There will be no problem in getting a loan from the IMF. Today was the first meeting with IMF representatives. There will be further discussions in this regard," she said following a meeting with the IMF delegation at the Secretariat Wednesday (October 26).

The IMF delegation came to Dhaka on a 15-day visit, led by IMF Mission Chief Rahul Anand.

The team will stay in the city till 9 November. The meeting is said to discuss the future credit programme for Bangladesh and the financial sector reform, as well as policy for new long-term lending.

Besides, the delegation will hold talks with the central bank as well as the policymakers, and other stakeholders of the government.

Earlier, this year, Bangladesh sent in a formal request to the IMF for $4.5 billion in budget support.