IMF team to visit Dhaka to discuss economic reforms

Economy

TBS Report
21 October, 2022, 11:25 pm
Last modified: 21 October, 2022, 11:37 pm

FILE PHOTO: The International Monetary Fund (IMF) logo is seen outside the headquarters building in Washington, US, September 4, 2018. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: The International Monetary Fund (IMF) logo is seen outside the headquarters building in Washington, US, September 4, 2018. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas/File Photo

The Inter­national Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Friday (21 Oct) that it would send a team to Dhaka to start discussions with the Bangladeshi authorities on economic and financial reforms and policies. 

The team will be led by Rahul Anand, IMF Mission Chief to Bangladesh, during its visit from 26 October to 9 November.

The objective of the visit is to make progress towards a staff-level agreement on a prospective Extended Credit Facility/Extended Fund Facility program and access under the newly created Resilience and Sustainability Facility (RSF) in the coming months, said a statement of IMF. 

The RSF aims to provide affordable, long-term financing to help build resilience against climate risks in countries highly vulnerable to climate change, such as Bangladesh. 

IMF staff would also continue the engagement with other stakeholders during the visit. This is the first mission and program discussion that could continue over the coming months. 
 

