GDP grows to 6.12% in third quarter of FY24

Bangladesh's gross domestic product grew in the third quarter (January-March) of the Fiscal Year 2023-2024 to 6.12%. In the same period last year, it was 2.30%.

The GDP in the second quarter also stood at 3.78%, the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics said in a report published today (9 July).

The GDP amounts to Tk13.48bn in the third quarter, up from Tk11.44bn in the same quarter last year.

The agriculture sector's contribution to the GDP saw a big jump from 1.88% in the third quarter of FY22-23 to 5.46% in the third quarter of this fiscal year.

The contribution of the industries sector also rose by 2.05 percentage points to 7.03%. Service sector contribution also grew from 1.47% to 4.97%.

Bangladesh's GDP growth was projected at 5.82% for the fiscal year 2023-2024.