Export container backlog eases at ICDs

The backlog of export-laden containers at the private Inland Container Depots (ICDs) has unclogged, thanks to increased berthing capacity at Chattogram port, more vessels to carry export cargo from Chattogram to the transhipment port Colombo, and a proper synchronisation between off-docks and the Chattogram Port Authority.

The pressure of export containers was relieved to 5,573 TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent unit) on 5 August, which had been a whopping 17,041 TEUs on 19 July.

An international shipping crisis in May and a series of coronavirus-led movement curbs in Bangladesh prompted container congestion at the ICDs, according to officials.

Export cargoes are brought to the 19 private ICDs and then taken to Chattogram port to be shipped off. To keep the port's operations smooth and the port yards free, the off-docks also transport in import-laden containers from Chattogram port, allowing importers to release their products from the ICDs.

A mother vessel crisis at transhipment ports in May slowed down the entire export shipment chain. After arriving at the ICDs, it usually takes the export cargo three to four days to get loaded on ships at Chattogram port. But in the container backlogs, owing to the vessel crisis, the cargo had to wait for more than 15 days to be on board ships as hundreds of trucks and covered vans queued up at off-dock gates for weeks.

Nurul Qayyum Khan, president of the Bangladesh Inland Container Depots Association (Bicda), said, "The export container backlog at ICDs has completely normalised now. The Chattogram Port Authority, off-dock owners and main line operators worked together to resolve the issue. Without such coordinated efforts, it could have been worse."

He said the ICDs deal with 2,000 to 6,000 export-laden containers in normal times.

"The backlog started to unclog gradually in the past one week. All the stakeholders now need to work together to maintain smooth shipping operations," he noted.

Syed Iqbal Ali Shimul, senior vice-president of the Bangladesh Shipping Agents Association and chief executive officer at Port Link ICD, said the rush of export cargo to the ICDs dropped during the Eid holidays in the third week of July as the production units were off.

He said the production pause had helped ease the container congestion.

Rear Admiral M Shahjahan, chairman of the Chattogram Port Authority, said the authorities had arranged berthing for two more ships at the port, and added four new vessels on the Chattogram-Colombo route to ease the cargo backlog.

He said that both container delivery and handling were normal at the port now.

Till 5 August morning, there were 40,348 TEUs of all types of containers lying at the port yards, which was around 18% less than the port's total 49,018 TEUs capacity. The port has to keep 15% of its total capacity free for smooth operations.

