Pvt ICDs to remain open during Eid holidays
The country's private inland container depots (ICDs) will remain open during the Eid-ul-Fitr holidays to facilitate smooth operation of export-import activities of the country, said the Bangladesh Inland Container Depots Association (Bicda).
The decision was made in response to a letter sent by the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) to all stakeholders concerned, including banks.
"We have received the letter from the BGMEA. ICD activities will continue except for Eid Day," Bicda President Nurul Qayyum Khan told The Business Standard.
In the letter, BGMEA President Faruque Hassan urged the stakeholders to keep services open on 19-23 April, except 22 April, and during the weekend and government holidays.
The letter was also sent to the Bangladesh Bank governor, the shipping ministry secretary and the chiefs of Bicda, the Bangladesh Container Shipping Association, the Bangladesh Shipping Agents' Association and the Bangladesh Freight Forwarders Association on 4 April.
"As per the instructions of buyers, there are obligations to ship and export [products] within a specific time frame. Uninterrupted cooperation of all concerned including ports, customs, banks and the Export Promotion Bureau is essential for timely shipping," Faruque stated in the letter.
"If ongoing export orders cannot be shipped on time, export orders would be cancelled…which is by no means desirable in this crisis period," he added.