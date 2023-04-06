Pvt ICDs to remain open during Eid holidays

A crane moves a container at the Kamalapur Inland Container Depot (ICD) in the capital’s Kamalapur. As the Kamalapur ICD is unable to cope with the growing demand of container handling, authorities took up a project to shift it to Gazipur. The feasibility study was completed in 2017 but the project has progressed very little. Photo: Mumit M

The country's private inland container depots (ICDs) will remain open during the Eid-ul-Fitr holidays to facilitate smooth operation of export-import activities of the country, said the Bangladesh Inland Container Depots Association (Bicda).

The decision was made in response to a letter sent by the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) to all stakeholders concerned, including banks.

"We have received the letter from the BGMEA. ICD activities will continue except for Eid Day," Bicda President Nurul Qayyum Khan told The Business Standard.

In the letter, BGMEA President Faruque Hassan urged the stakeholders to keep services open on 19-23 April, except 22 April, and during the weekend and government holidays.

The letter was also sent to the Bangladesh Bank governor, the shipping ministry secretary and the chiefs of Bicda, the Bangladesh Container Shipping Association, the Bangladesh Shipping Agents' Association and the Bangladesh Freight Forwarders Association on 4 April.

"As per the instructions of buyers, there are obligations to ship and export [products] within a specific time frame. Uninterrupted cooperation of all concerned including ports, customs, banks and the Export Promotion Bureau is essential for timely shipping," Faruque stated in the letter.

"If ongoing export orders cannot be shipped on time, export orders would be cancelled…which is by no means desirable in this crisis period," he added.