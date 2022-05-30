Experts recommend increasing budget allocation in WASH sector

In line with the country's Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), experts have called for an increased allocation for the Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) sector in the country.

The demand was jointly made by WaterAid Bangladesh, Power and Participation Research Centre (PPRC), UNICEF Bangladesh, FANSA Bangladesh, FSM Network, Bangladesh Water Integrity Network (BWIN), Sanitation and Water for All - End Water Poverty, MHM Platform, and Wash Alliance International in a pre-budget press conference held at the National Press Club on Monday.

Power and Participation Research Centre (PPRC) Chairman Dr Hossain Zillur Rahman noted that the Bangladesh Government had been successful in completing the Millennium Development Goals (between 2000 and 2015), where 100% of the requirements for fresh drinking water and sanitation were fulfilled.

"To fulfill fresh drinking water and sanitation requirements at a time when the government is already on track to implement the SDGs, allocation in the sector needs a boost in the upcoming budget," he observed.

According to a PPRC analysis, the allocation for the WASH sector was Tk14,517 crore or 5.44% of the total ADP allocation (Tk266,793 crore) in FY 2021-22.

"Recently, geographical disparity has become apparent in the sector," PPRC chairman said adding that the highest percentage of funds had been allocated to urban areas rather than the remote areas.

During the fiscal, allocation for the WASH sector in extremely remote areas was 72% less than what it was five years ago.

"However, the country's marginalised population need the allocation more. So, the forthcoming budget should focus more on the marginalised areas," he noted.

Reportedly, the country has ensured safe water availability by 59% and sanitation by 39%.

In order to achieve the SDG targets of the sector in the next eight years, Dr Hossain Zillur Rahman suggested an increased budget allocation and increased capacity of policy support, funding and implementation agencies - especially WASA.

"A separate customised policy will be required for the implementation of urbanised villages in the country. Moreover, unplanned housing is rampant in rural areas, without a proper water and sanitation system. Also, importance should be given to rural areas not only urban areas," he added.