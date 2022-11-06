Expats can now send remittance without service charge
Banks have decided to withdraw service charge on remittance transactions in a move to increase the flow of foreign currencies in the country.
Besides, the exchange houses abroad will remain open on holidays to facilitate transaction of remittances.
- Remittance lowest in eight months
- Why Bangladesh sees falling remittance despite rising manpower exports
- Remittances take massive hit from under-invoicing: BFIU
The decisions came at a meeting of senior officials of the Association of Bankers, Bangladesh Limited (ABB) and the Bangladesh Foreign Exchange Dealers' Association (BAFEDA) on Sunday (6 November) at Sonali Bank head office in the capital.
Expats had to pay a maximum $2 as fee to send their earnings to the country, said BAFEDA Chairman Afzal Karim.
The meeting also decided to raise the encashment rate of export proceeds to Tk100 per dollar from Tk99.5.