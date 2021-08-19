Evaly’s debt much higher; assets can only cover 22.30%

The actual debt of e-commerce platform Evaly is much higher, informed Evaly in a report submitted to the commerce ministry on Thursday.

Evaly currently has liabilities of Tk543 crore, including advance payments from customers and debt with suppliers until 15 July, the report said.

Excluding this, Evaly also has another Tk1 crore of shareholder equity, which brings its total debt to Tk544 crore, it said.

The amount is Tk140 crore higher than mentioned in an earlier Bangladesh Bank report which was submitted to the commerce ministry.

The report did not mention the amount of debts to the merchants and customers separately.

Besides, it showed a wealth statement of Tk121 crore. Evaly will be able to pay only 22.30 percent of its debt using all its assets.

The commerce ministry's additional secretary and central digital commerce cell chief Md Hafizur Rahman said Evaly has submitted detailed accounts of debts.

"It has been also asked to provide information over its business plan," he said.

After getting all information, the committee formed by the government to look over the matter will take a decision in this regard, he added.

Meanwhile, Evaly Managing Director Mohammad Rassel has claimed that Evaly has a brand value of Tk5,000cr in the report.

Bangladesh Bank, after inspection on 14 June, said Evaly has Tk403cr in liabilities and assets worth Tk65cr.

On 2 August, Evaly sought six months from the commerce ministry for explaining how it will meet its current liabilities to customers and merchants.

In reply to a letter, Evaly informed the ministry about signing a Tk1,000 crore investment deal, of which, it will get Tk200 crore initially. But it did not mention the investor's name – Jamuna Group – in the letter submitted on 1 August. There is even no mention of when the investment would be made too.

On July 19, the commerce ministry sent a letter to Evaly, asking it to explain how it would clear its current liabilities to customers and merchants.

The ministry had given Evaly 10 days to provide some general information like a total amount it took from customers in advance and how much it paid to merchants from the money as of 15 July. Such data is supposed to be automatically stored in an e-commerce company's database.

But the e-commerce platform did not disclose any such information after 10 days. The ministry also wanted to know about its liabilities to customers and merchants and its future plan for supplying products against which it received advance money from customers, but the e-commerce company did not say anything about it as well.