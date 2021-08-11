Deliveries not possible by selling company assets: Evaly CEO

E-commerce platform Evaly CEO Mohammad Rassel today said there will be no scope of completing deliveries if the company is forced to close and sell assets due to outside pressure.

"Many are planning to come to our office and create pressure for quicker delivery. Evaly can deliver all its pending products if it can continue the business," Rassel wrote in a Facebook post on Wednesday.

He went on saying, "Pressurising us will have no chance to get your product faster."

Rassel claimed that the company has delivered over 2.5 lakh orders in the last 40 days.

"We have submitted customer details to E-cab," Rassel informed the audience seeking 6-month time to complete their deliveries.

He also requested the customers not to compare their delivery timeline with other e-commerce companies as they are now conducting businesses according to the government policy.

"Since most of the products we have to buy with advance money, a huge portion of the investment is being used to manage our current business," he added.

Meanwhile, the Commerce Ministry decided to provide 3-5 days to Evaly for explaining its assets and liabilities. Besides, the e-commerce platform will get 7-day to explain its liabilities to the customers and 3 weeks to inform its merchants.

The commerce secretary said they would have to resort to court to pay off Evaly's debts from the money in its bank accounts or by selling its current assets.