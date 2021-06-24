E-CAB happy with government decision to use BB as payment gateway

Economy

TBS Report
24 June, 2021, 06:25 pm
Last modified: 24 June, 2021, 06:57 pm

Related News

E-CAB happy with government decision to use BB as payment gateway

However, the cash on delivery system will remain as before

TBS Report
24 June, 2021, 06:25 pm
Last modified: 24 June, 2021, 06:57 pm
E-CAB happy with government decision to use BB as payment gateway

The E-Commerce Association of Bangladesh (eCAB) today expressed satisfaction over the government's move to have a third party company, which will work as a payment gateway, to hold money paid by customers to e-commece sites until delivery of the products ordered.  

The association said this would relieve the consumers and entrepreneurs from the existing uncertainty over product delivery. 

"We, on behalf of eCAB, proposed to expedite the formulation of Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for e-commerce companies and introduce ESCROW service. These proposals were granted in the meeting," said eCAB Secretary Wahed Tomal.

About the new payment method to the online merchants, he said the banks will be instructed in this regard that the e-commerce companies will get the money only after the ordered goods are delivered to consumers.

However, the cash on delivery system will remain as before, he added. 

Top News

E-Commerce Association of Bangladesh (E-CAB) / Bangladesh Bank / Payment Gateway

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Candid with Toya Ep-5: Learnt acting from my innumerable romantic escapades, says Jovan

Candid with Toya Ep-5: Learnt acting from my innumerable romantic escapades, says Jovan

13m | Videos
TBS World: Antivirus guru McAfee dies in Spanish prison

TBS World: Antivirus guru McAfee dies in Spanish prison

1h | Videos
TBS Today: RMG sector is bouncing back, expects big growth in exports

TBS Today: RMG sector is bouncing back, expects big growth in exports

4h | Videos
TBS Money: Opportunity to whiten black money is discouraging honest taxpayers from paying taxes

TBS Money: Opportunity to whiten black money is discouraging honest taxpayers from paying taxes

23h | Videos

Most Read

1
Evaly...reckless or clever?
Economy

Evaly...reckless or clever?

2
Evaly faces no risk: CEO
Interviews

Evaly faces no risk: CEO

3
Brac Bank | Evaly Online Shopping
Banking

Brac Bank bans transaction with Evaly, 9 merchants using its cards

4
The bubbles of e-commerce
Economy

The bubbles of e-commerce

5
From the top left: Imran Khan, Rupali Chowdhury and Lumat Ahmed; From the bottom left: Dr Omar Ishrak, Ata Safdar and Abrar Anwar
Bangladesh

Over 50 Bangladeshis now lead multinationals

6
Representational Image
Crime

Mehjabin called 999 after killing parents, sister 