E-CAB happy with government decision to use BB as payment gateway

The E-Commerce Association of Bangladesh (eCAB) today expressed satisfaction over the government's move to have a third party company, which will work as a payment gateway, to hold money paid by customers to e-commece sites until delivery of the products ordered.

The association said this would relieve the consumers and entrepreneurs from the existing uncertainty over product delivery.

"We, on behalf of eCAB, proposed to expedite the formulation of Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for e-commerce companies and introduce ESCROW service. These proposals were granted in the meeting," said eCAB Secretary Wahed Tomal.

About the new payment method to the online merchants, he said the banks will be instructed in this regard that the e-commerce companies will get the money only after the ordered goods are delivered to consumers.

However, the cash on delivery system will remain as before, he added.