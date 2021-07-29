Don’t sack workers, layoff factories: Munnujan Sufian

State Minister for Labour and Employment Munnujan Sufian today urged the factory owners to not terminate workers and layoff factories due to the ongoing lockdown imposed to stop the spread of dreaded coronavirus.

The state minister, in a statement, made the call to the owners and authorities of both RMG and non-RMG factories.

Mentioning that the Covid-19 pandemic is a global disaster, Munnujan called upon all to work together for the sake of the country.

Earlier in the morning, a delegation of the business leaders met the cabinet secretary and urged the government again to keep the mills and factories open during the lockdown.

Following the Eid vacations, the government enforced 14-days strict lockdown restrictions till 5 August under which all kinds of factories are closed.