Walton ‘smart fridge, smart maker’ contest season 2 begins

Walton has launched the second season of its video making contest titled "Smart Fridge, Smart Maker".

Anyone can participate in the first round of the two-round contest. 10 best video makers of the first round will be eligible for second round and get reward of Tk50,000 each. The top three winners of the second round will be awarded Tk3 lakh, Tk2 lakh and Tk1 lakh respectively, said a press release.

The announcement was made at a declaration function held on the Corporate Office of Walton in city on Wednesday.

A 3-member judge panel consisting National Film Award winning actress Kusum Sikder, senior executive director, also chief marketing officer (CMO) of Walton Hi-Tech Industries Ltd (WHIL), Firoj Alam and senior executive director, also head of brand management of WHIL, Amin Khan will select publishable videos, the press release added.

WHIL's Deputy Managing Directors Nazrul Islam Sarker, Eva Rezwana Nilu, Amdadul Hoque Sarker, Humayun Kabir and Alamgir Alam Sarker, Senior Executive Director S M. Zahid Hasan, Senior Deputy Executive Director Robiul Alam Bhuiyan were among others present on the season-2 launching programme.

It was informed in the programme that interested contestants of the first round, that will be held from 6 October to 5 November, will have to register themselves from the link - https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScFWPLNyi8I7W3F7G6i-ufx1VSjUO5O....

After making a maximum 90-second duration video content on Walton fridge based on own script, they have to send it to Walton Refrigerator email address (smartfridgesmartmaker@gmail.com). After the approval of the judge panel, the video should be uploaded on the Smart Fridge Smart Maker Season-2 event page.

Then the contestants must share their video links on their Facebook profile or page with the hashtag #SmartFridgeSmartMakerSeason2 #Round_1 making it public.

Each of these video contents will be marking based on 100 marks, of which 25 marks on story, 50 marks on content development and 25 marks on the maker's social media activities.

The top 10 highest marks obtainer will be promoted to the second round. Then, each of them will be given Tk50,000 with a script for making another video. In the second round, which will held till 2 December 2021, each video content will have 100 marks, of which 50 marks on video content development and the rest 50 marks on the maker's social media activities.

Among the 10 contestants, the top 3 highest marks obtainers will be announced as the 1st, 2nd and 3rd winners of the competition. The first winner will get Tk3 lakh while the second and the third winners will get Tk2 lakh and Tk1 lakh respectively. The other contestants will get Walton Refrigerator's complementary gift hampers.