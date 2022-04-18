Walton releases new washing machine centring Eid-ul-Fitr

Bangladesh Hi-Tech Park Authority (Grade-1) Managing Director Bikarna Kumar Ghosh, along with the Netherlands delegations as well as Walton's higher officials, are unveiling the new model of washing machine. Photo: Courtesy

Country's electronics giant Walton recently released a new model of washing machine in the local market centring the upcoming Eid-ul-Fitr.

Walton unveiled the new model washing machine at a programme held at Walton Hi-Tech Industries' headquarter at Chandra in Gazipur Saturday (16 April).

While visiting Walton headquarter, along with the delegations from Netherlands, Bangladesh Hi-Tech Park Authority (Grade-1) Managing Director Bikarna Kumar Ghosh unveiled the new model of washing machine of Walton brand through a ribbon-cutting ceremony, read a press release.

As his entourage, Eindhoven International Project Office, Brainport co-founders Peter Portheine and Joost Helms and Startup Bangladesh's Managing Director Sami Ahmed was also present.

At Saturday morning, Walton Digi-Tech Industries Deputy Managing Director Liakat Ali welcomed them at the Walton headquarter premises with flower bouquets.

The new model "ATV 90" has nine-litre capacity and is also designed with top loading system.

The price has been fixed at Tk32,950.

Among others, Walton' Head of HR Col (Retd) SM Shahadat Alam, Walton Headquarter Head of Admin Yeasir Al Imran and other senior officials of the company were also present.

During the visit, the guests watched a corporate video documentary of Walton and then visited products' display centre, and several manufacturing units such as refrigeration, compressor, washing machine, SMT, PCB, laptop and mobile phone, the release added.

Bikarna Kumar Ghosh said, "Walton is making a big contribution towards achieving the milestone of 'Digital Bangladesh' vision. The unimaginable progress and success of Bangladesh, especially in the IT and electronics manufacturing sector, can be seen and realized by visiting Walton Hi-Tech."

Inspired by the success of Walton, many local and foreign companies are investing in the IT and electronics sector of Bangladesh, he added.

Peter Portheine and Joost Helms, co-founders of the Eindhoven International Project Office (EIPO) in the Netherlands, were impressed with Walton's wide ranges of product categories, sophisticated production lines, designing new products and better working environment.

Joost Helms said, "Walton invested lots in technology development, new product design and innovation. The working environment is also much improved. Walton is a source of pride for Bangladesh. Comparing Walton with global brand Philips, he said that the overall progress of Walton is similar to that of Philips."

He is optimistic that the foundation of Bangladesh's sustainable ICT and high-tech industrial progress will be created by Walton's hands.

"Walton is a good example of the implementation of the Bangladesh's incumbent Prime Minister's vision building 'Digital Bangladesh'. Walton was able to attain the lion market share in the competitive local market by providing quality products at affordable prices. Walton is producing products in compliance with international quality standards. And thus, Walton is exporting televisions to many European countries, including Germany," said Peter Porthein.

He is also hopeful that Walton will have a huge retail network across Europe in the future.

Walton has two state-of-the-art production lines at its washing machine manufacturing plant.

A total of 30 models of washing machine designed with front as well as top loading automatic and semi-automatic type washing machines are being manufactured there.

Walton Washing Machine Research and Innovation (R&I) Centre's Head Habib Iftekhar Alam said: "The new 'ATV90' model is very energy saving as per wash will cost only Tk1. The 2.3mm small hole protects the fabric from getting stuck. In addition, five different types of rotation techniques will wash the clothes without any damage."

Walton Home Appliances CBO Al Imran said, "Walton is delivering new models of washing machines with the world's latest technology and features at affordable prices. And thus, demands for Walton brand washing machine in the local market is growing up sharply."

On the occasion of the upcoming Eid-ul-Fitr, Walton has launched a new model of washing machine with the latest technology and energy saving features. Customers can buy Walton's washing machine through credit card payment of 29 banks, along with 12 months installment at zero interest facility, he further said.

Customers of Walton washing machines are getting free installation facility, free home service up to one year with three years aftersales facility.

Besides, three months replacement guarantee as well as up to 12 years warranty are available on the inverter motor of Walton washing machines.