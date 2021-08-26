Walton Plaza partners with Walcart

Walton Plaza has become an exclusive partner of Walcart to provide easily purchasable various products of electronics, electrical, digital devices, home appliances from around 400 Walton Plazas across the country and get necessary supports through Walcart.

The agreement signing ceremony was held at the Walton Corporate office at Bashundhara residential area in the presence of top officials of the two companies on Thursday, August 26, 2021, said a press release.

Sabiha Jarin Orona, managing director of Walcart, and Mohammad Rayhan, CEO of Walton Plaza signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations.

Sabiha Jarin Orona said that Walton Plaza has joined Walcart as its exclusive partnership with the formal agreement.

Mohammad Rayhan stated that Walcart will be a bright example in this sector.

Walcart will have over 150 types of products and services including fashion, lifestyle, electronics, food and beverages, sports and exercise of top and reputed domestic and global brands ensuring maximum customer services through a strong and rapid countrywide delivery network.

A vast number of sellers have already been registered with Walcart's at its website (https://walcart.com), including Walton Hi-Tech Industries Ltd and Walton Plaza joined as exclusive partners.