Unique Group, Hansa Management to use bKash payroll solution

The country's leading business conglomerate Unique Group and its sister concern Hansa Management will use bKash payroll solution to disburse salaries and other allowances to their employees.

An agreement has been signed among bKash, Unique Group and Hansa Management in this regard recently, reads a press release.

Syed Sanwarul Haque, CEO (trust office) and Capt Anisur Rahman, Executive Director (HR & Admin) of Unique Group; Mohammad Shahedul Haque, Chief Operating Officer of Hansa Management Limited and Ali Ahmmed, Chief Commercial Officer and ATM Mahbub Alam, Head of Payroll Business of bKash along with other senior officials of the organisations were present at the event.

Under the agreement, employees of both the organisations will receive their salaries and allowances to their bKash account directly. The employees of other subsidiaries of the group will also be brought under this service gradually.