Unilever Bangladesh launches refill machine to reduce plastic use 

Corporates

TBS Report
22 June, 2022, 04:55 pm
Last modified: 22 June, 2022, 04:56 pm

Related News

Unilever Bangladesh launches refill machine to reduce plastic use 

TBS Report
22 June, 2022, 04:55 pm
Last modified: 22 June, 2022, 04:56 pm
Unilever Bangladesh launches refill machine to reduce plastic use 

Unilever Bangladesh Limited (UBL) has introduced refill machine in Bangladesh for dispensing liquid products to its consumers as part of its approach to reduce plastic use through technology and behaviour change. 

The refill machine allows anyone to refill Rin and Vim liquid at a discounted rate by bringing an empty container, for example, an airtight jar and old Rin or Vim liquid bottle, said a press release. 

Dr Abdul Hamid, director general, Department of Environment inaugurated the machine at Unimart Gulshan on Wednesday (22 June) as chief guest in the presence of Masud Iqbal Md Shameem, director (Environment clearance) Department of Environment, Zaved Akhtar, CEO and managing director of UBL and Murtoza Zaman, CEO of Unimart Limited, and other senior officials of Unilever Bangladesh. 

The programme was organised by Unilever Bangladesh in collaboration with Unimart Limited.   

This new machine is easy to operate where consumers can refill the bottle with very simple steps on a touchscreen and they can decide their own volume ranging from 200ml, 400ml, 500ml, 800ml, 1 litre, 1.5 litre and 2 litres.  This way, consumers will use the same bottle repeatedly and as a result, it will promote the practice of reusing plastic packaging. 

The machine is developed by Unilever's R&D team in collaboration with a global startup company, which has been checked and validated by the Metrology Division of Bangladesh Standards and Testing Institution.

Currently, Unilever has established two machines at Unimart, Gulshan 2 and Agora, Japan Garden City, Mohammadpur. 

Unilever Bangladesh Managing Director and CEO Zaved Akhtar said, "To tackle the root causes of plastic waste we need to think differently about packaging. We need bold innovations that challenge existing designs, materials and business models. Our priority is to fundamentally rethink our approach to packaging and pave the way for new solutions such as reusable and refillable formats." 

Unilever Bangladesh / unimart

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The centenarian tree is different from all other trees in terms of size and age. That is why many visitors come from far and wide to see this mango tree. Photo: Farid Farabi

In search of the centenarian Suryapuri mango tree

5h | Explorer
Desco wanted to make a bold statement with their new head office building, a physical entity that would be a corporate icon. Photo: Courtesy

Desco head office: When commitment to community and environment inspires architecture

1d | Habitat
Women in Digital is now in the ninth year of its operation, since 2013, and Nila is still with the project. Photo: Courtesy

Her father stopped her from going abroad. So she built a platform for women in IT instead

1d | Panorama
User review: TVS Ntorq 125 Race Edition

User review: TVS Ntorq 125 Race Edition

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

'This' is why we can be proud of the Padma Bridge, said head of project expert panel

'This' is why we can be proud of the Padma Bridge, said head of project expert panel

1h | Videos
Traditional or trendy, what kind of furniture do you want?

Traditional or trendy, what kind of furniture do you want?

5h | Videos
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina visits flood affected regions

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina visits flood affected regions

5h | Videos
Is the clean energy of electric vehicles really clean?

Is the clean energy of electric vehicles really clean?

6h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Prime Minister&#039;s Office
Bangladesh

New investment in transports as Padma Bridge set to open

2
Bangladeshis’ deposits in Swiss banks hit record Tk8,265cr in 2021
Banking

Bangladeshis’ deposits in Swiss banks hit record Tk8,265cr in 2021

3
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Finance Division gets first female secretary

4
Photo: Collected
Energy

Dhaka wants local investors in Nepal’s hydropower

5
Multiple robbery incidents reported in flood stranded Sylhet and Sunamganj
Bangladesh

Multiple robbery incidents reported in flood stranded Sylhet and Sunamganj

6
The deceased Abu Saleh Mohammad Mahfuz Ahmed with his two children.
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi man shot dead in US