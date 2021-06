File Photo: Turkish Airlines aircrafts are parked at the Ataturk International airport in Istanbul, Turkey, December 3, 2015. Reuters/Murad Sezer/File Photo

Turkish Airlines has increased flights to the direct route between Dhaka and Europe.

From 7 July, the Turkish flag carrier will operate 10 flights weekly on the Dhaka-Europe route, reads a press issued by the Turkish Airlines.

As per the new schedule, one flight will be operated daily on the route and two flights on Sunday, Wednesday and Thursday.