Turkish Airlines inks deal with EBL to provide special discount for EBL cardholders

Turkish Airlines has signed an agreement with Eastern Bank Ltd (EBL) to provide special discount for the bank's cardholders on base fare to 35 international destinations operated by the airline.

The news was disclosed in a press release issued by EBL.

Deputy Managing Director and Head of Retail and SME Banking of EBL, M Khorshed Anowar, and General Manager-Bangladesh of Turkish Airlines, Emrah Karaca, signed an agreement to that effect recently in Dhaka.

Tanbeer Dawood, EBL's head of student banking and retail propositions and Muhammad Ariful Islam Rajan, regional marketing representative of Turkish Airlines and others were present on the occasion.