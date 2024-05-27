Training held at BUET on climate-resilient infrastructure development

Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) conducted training on climate-resilient infrastructure development for LGED engineers organized by BUET.

The training was organized at the Institute of Water and Flood Management, reads a press release.

LGED Additional Chief Engineer Gopal Krishna Debnath inaugurated the training in the training room of Institute of Water and Flood Management of Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) on 25 May.



The ceremony was attended by special guests, including the Additional Chief Engineer of LGED and Director of CReLIC, Md. Abdul Hakim; Project Director of the CRIM project, Mohammad Nazmul Hasan Chowdhury; Director of BUET-IWFM, Professor Dr. Mohammad Asad Hossain; Course Director of the training course, Professor Dr. Shahjahan Mondal; and IDC CReLIC Team Leader, Dr. Dan Boom.