Third Ceramic Expo begins in Dhaka

TBS Report
24 November, 2022, 12:10 pm
Last modified: 24 November, 2022, 12:11 pm

File Photo: Saikat Bhadra
File Photo: Saikat Bhadra

The third Ceramic Expo Bangladesh-2022 began in the capital on Thursday (24 November).

The expo is being held from 10am to 7am every day at the International Convention City Bashundhara (ICCB) till 26 November.

It is an international exhibition on the global ceramic industry held in Bangladesh. At present Bangladesh exports ceramic products to more than 50 countries, reads a press release.

The international exhibition is expected to be attended by representatives of more than 150 global brands, manufacturers and suppliers of ceramic raw materials and machineries from 20 countries.

Bangladesh, being a high-quality producer of ceramics and having skilled manpower, low labor cost and sufficient supply of Sulphur-free natural gas, is perfectly placed to be a strategic partner in the production and supply of ceramic goods on a global scale.

As a result, the Expo creates ample scope for foreign ceramic manufacturers, buyers and investors to explore and invest in the emerging ceramic industry of Bangladesh.

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi formally inaugurated the exhibition on Thursday. Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industries (FBCCI) Senior Vice President Mostofa Azad Chowdhury Babu, Bangladesh Ceramic Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BCMEA) President Shirajul Islam Mollah and Secretary General Irfan Uddin spoke on the occasion.

President of BCMEA Md Shirajul Islam Molla said that more than 70 industrial factories of ceramics, tableware, tiles sanitaryware have already been established in the country. The sales in the local market is about Tk7,000 crore annually. In the last 10 years, production in the ceramic sector has increased by 200% and investment by nearly 20%.

BCMEA General Secretary Irfan Uddin said that Ceramic Expo Bangladesh 2022 is the third and largest international exhibition of the country. Manufacturers, exporters and suppliers get an opportunity to showcase their new products, latest technology and expertise globally at this expo.

