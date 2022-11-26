Local ceramics get cutting-edge designs, attract more customers

Economy

Md Jahidul Islam
26 November, 2022, 09:45 am
Last modified: 26 November, 2022, 09:57 am

Related News

Local ceramics get cutting-edge designs, attract more customers

The Ceramic Expo at the International Convention Centre Bashundhara saw huge crowds on Friday, the second day of the three-day fair

Md Jahidul Islam
26 November, 2022, 09:45 am
Last modified: 26 November, 2022, 09:57 am
An exhibitor shows different types of ceramic tiles at the ‘3rd CERAMIC EXPO Bangladesh 2022’ held at the International Convention City Bashundhara in the capital on Friday. Photo: Mumit M
An exhibitor shows different types of ceramic tiles at the ‘3rd CERAMIC EXPO Bangladesh 2022’ held at the International Convention City Bashundhara in the capital on Friday. Photo: Mumit M

Local ceramics now have innovative and cutting-edge designs that help the producers get more customers, participants of the ongoing Ceramic Expo in the capital have told The Business Standard.

"We brought some differently designed new products this time and received a surprising response from the visitors. They gave good reviews of our products," said Md Firozur Rahman, senior executive of Akij Ceramics.

"We have developed cutting-edge designs based on our customers' feedback. For example, one of our new basins has the facility to wash legs as well. Similarly, many are designed with different features, shapes, colours and sizes," he told TBS.

Photo: Mumit M
Photo: Mumit M

"We are constantly developing our tiles with the latest technology and designs to make them more attractive. The items we produced in 2020 are now sold out. Our products are now in high demand," said Rezwan Kabir, representative of Tushar Ceramics.

"In this edition of the fair, we are getting an outstanding response from the visitors although we came here just to showcase our new products. We have brought huge variations in our tiles designs," said Md Shohag, executive of CBC tiles.

Visiting the fair on Friday, the second day of the three-day fair organised by the Bangladesh Ceramic Manufacturers and Exporters Association at the International Convention City Bashundhara, most visitors were seen in the stalls of local manufacturers – two-thirds of 200 participants in total. Some multinational brands from 15 countries are also in the fair.

Photo: Mumit M
Photo: Mumit M

The fair is exhibiting a wide range of tiles, sanitary ware and tableware items.

The number of visitors to the fair was 2,500 on the opening day which was over 10,000 until the afternoon of the second day, according to the fair supervisor Tariqul Islam Khan. The attendance was much higher than the previous two times, he added.

Talking to The Business Standard, several visitors said they come to the fair to find out their suitable products from a wide range of options.

The visitors were seen looking at the latest ceramic products of local and foreign brands in the stalls with great interest.

Photo: Mumit M
Photo: Mumit M

"Here are many brands from home and abroad. I personally prefer local brands. Many of them, especially Akiz and Mir, have brought new design products at affordable prices," said Saima Haque, who came from Badda.

A retailer named Kibria Hossain who was on the visit told TBS, "Sometimes customers come to my shop and ask for new design tiles, but I cannot provide them."

"In the fair, I have seen some brands showcasing some uncommon design products, which customers are bound to buy. I got familiar with several new brands here. It would help me source a wide variety of products," he added.

 Talking to TBS Bangladesh Ceramic Manufacturers and Exporters Association General Secretary Irfan Uddin said more than 70 factories of ceramics, tableware, tiles and sanitary ware have already been established in the country.

Their annual turnover is about Tk7,000 crore, he added and noted that production in the ceramic sector has increased by 200% over the past 10 years.

Top News

Ceramic Expo Bangladesh / ceramic / Ceramic Makers / Ceramic Industry / Ceramic Manufacturers and Exporters Association

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Jonathan Levy. Illustration: TBS

Big tech gets derailed

25m | Panorama
Cafe Sao Paulo&#039;s interior is inspired by Latin American art. Photo: Courtesy

Cafe Sao Paulo: Authentic Brazilian cuisine in Dhanmondi

1h | Food
Most foreign students of this medical college are from India. Photo: Rajib Dhar.

What brings foreign students to the Holy Family Medical College Hospital?

3h | Panorama
MrBeast is writing a new consumer playbook

MrBeast is writing a new consumer playbook

21h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Why Brazil in football is popular around the world

Why Brazil in football is popular around the world

13h | Videos
Traditional kabab neighborhood of Mohammadpur

Traditional kabab neighborhood of Mohammadpur

14h | Videos
Damal movie review

Damal movie review

15h | Videos
Cristiano Ronaldo makes history

Cristiano Ronaldo makes history

16h | Videos

Most Read

1
Picture: TBS/SAP
Infrastructure

Govt to decide on metro rail inauguration Sunday

2
Top doctor loses registration for wrong surgery on woman
Health

Top doctor loses registration for wrong surgery on woman

3
Photo: Courtesy
Sports

Ghanim Al Muftah: The boy who stole the show in WC opening ceremony alongside Morgan Freeman

4
Muslim pilgrims circle the Kaaba and pray at the Grand Mosque ahead of the annual haj pilgrimage, in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia July 6, 2022. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Bangladesh

32-storey ship set to carry Hajj pilgrims from Chattogram

5
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Airport Road partially closed to commuters for 72hrs

6
Red alert as two death row convicts escape Dhaka court
Bangladesh

Red alert as two death row convicts escape Dhaka court