Summit extends support for music schooling of underprivileged children

Press Release
08 October, 2023, 09:35 pm
To integrate underprivileged children to cultural life and to give them hope for the future, Summit has pledged grants to the Music for Development (MfD) programme of Shurer Dhara. 

On behalf of Summit Power, Eng Mozammel Hossain, managing director, and Prof Rezwana Choudhury Bannya, chairperson of Shurer Dhara, signed the grant agreement at Summit Centre, Dhaka, reads a press release.

"At Summit, we deeply believe that children's access to performing arts, regardless of their backgrounds, will enrich social cohesion. I would like to thank MfD's esteemed Board of Trustees, brilliant music teachers, volunteers and children for their endeavour," said Azeeza Aziz Khan, director of Summit Group and member of CSR Committee. 

Summit has been supporting the Music for Development (MfD) programme of Shurer Dhara, for over 12 years which integrates performing arts schooling along with regular subjects for the underprivileged children. Many alumni of MfD are now graduates while some are presently attending colleges and universities.

