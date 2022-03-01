SEUT holds 118th BoT meeting 

Southeast University Trust (SEUT) has recently held 118th meeting of the Board of Trustees (BoT).

The meeting was held on Monday (28 February) at 6:30 pm in the BoT Conference Room at the permanent campus of the university at Tejgaon, reads a press release.

The meeting was presided over by Rezaul Karim, chairman of BoT, SEUT.

The BoT discussed various academic and administrative issues and took important decisions.

BoT members provided valuable guidance to the management of the university, reviewed the progress of various activities and focused on future plans of the university.