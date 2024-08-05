Election soon, Khaleda to be released: President

Everyone detained and arrested over the violence centring the recent protests will be released and the families of those killed and injured will be compensated, President Shahbuddin said in a televised address tonight (5 August).

The decision was taken at a meeting with chiefs of three military forces, political leaders, eminent citizens and protest coordinators at the Bangabhaban.

The president said the parliament will be dissolved soon and an interim government will be formed.

"The interim government will hold an election as soon as possible after discussing with all the parties and stakeholders," he added.

The meeting also unanimously decided to release BNP Chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia immediately.

Consensus was also established in the meeting that communal harmony should not be destroyed in any way.

A condolence resolution was taken in memory of those killed in the anti-quota movement and prayers were sought for forgiveness and peace for their departed souls.

Besides, everyone urged to exercise patience and tolerance in controlling the law-and-order situation in the country and decided to take strict action to stop the looting and violent activities.

President Mohammed Sahabuddin at a meeting with chiefs of three military forces, political leaders, representatives of civil society and Anti-Discrimination Student Movement coordinators. Photo: UNB

The delegation included BNP's Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and Mirza Abbas, Jatiya Party's GM Quader, Mojibul Haque Chunnu and Anisul Islam, Mahmudur Rahman Manna of Nagrik Oikya, Hefazat-e-Islam's Mamunul Haque, Mufti Monir Kasemi and Mahabubur Rahman, Jamaat-e-Islam's Dr Shafiqur Rahman and Sheikh Md Masood, Major General Fazle Rabbi (retd), Shamim Haider of Zaker Party, Maulana Jalal Uddin Ahmad of Bangladesh Khilafat Majlis, Junaid Saki of Mass Solidarity Movement, Advocate Golam Sarwar Jewel of Mass Rights Council, Dhaka University teacher Asif Nazrul and Firoz Ahmad and Abdullah Al Hossain, Arif Talukder, Omar Faruq and Mobashwera Karim Mimi, coordinators of the anti-discrimination student movement, and engineer Md Anisur Rahman.