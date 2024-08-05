Election soon, Khaleda to be released: President

Bangladesh

TBS Report
05 August, 2024, 11:40 pm
Last modified: 06 August, 2024, 01:48 am

Related News

Election soon, Khaleda to be released: President

Everyone detained and arrested over the violence centring the recent protests will be released and the families of those killed and injured will be compensated, President Shahbuddin also said

TBS Report
05 August, 2024, 11:40 pm
Last modified: 06 August, 2024, 01:48 am
President Shahabuddin on 5 August. Photo: UNB
President Shahabuddin on 5 August. Photo: UNB

Everyone detained and arrested over the violence centring the recent protests will be released and the families of those killed and injured will be compensated, President Shahbuddin said in a televised address tonight (5 August).

The decision was taken at a meeting with chiefs of three military forces, political leaders, eminent citizens and protest coordinators at the Bangabhaban.

The president said the parliament will be dissolved soon and an interim government will be formed. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"The interim government will hold an election as soon as possible after discussing with all the parties and stakeholders," he added.

The meeting also unanimously decided to release BNP Chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia immediately.

Consensus was also established in the meeting that communal harmony should not be destroyed in any way.

A condolence resolution was taken in memory of those killed in the anti-quota movement and prayers were sought for forgiveness and peace for their departed souls.

Besides, everyone urged to exercise patience and tolerance in controlling the law-and-order situation in the country and decided to take strict action to stop the looting and violent activities.

President Mohammed Sahabuddin at a meeting with chiefs of three military forces, political leaders, representatives of civil society and Anti-Discrimination Student Movement coordinators. Photo: UNB
President Mohammed Sahabuddin at a meeting with chiefs of three military forces, political leaders, representatives of civil society and Anti-Discrimination Student Movement coordinators. Photo: UNB

The delegation included BNP's Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and Mirza Abbas, Jatiya Party's GM Quader, Mojibul Haque Chunnu and Anisul Islam, Mahmudur Rahman Manna of Nagrik Oikya, Hefazat-e-Islam's Mamunul Haque, Mufti Monir Kasemi and Mahabubur Rahman, Jamaat-e-Islam's Dr Shafiqur Rahman and Sheikh Md Masood, Major General Fazle Rabbi (retd), Shamim Haider of Zaker Party, Maulana Jalal Uddin Ahmad of Bangladesh Khilafat Majlis, Junaid Saki of Mass Solidarity Movement, Advocate Golam Sarwar Jewel of Mass Rights Council, Dhaka University teacher Asif Nazrul and Firoz Ahmad and Abdullah Al Hossain, Arif Talukder, Omar Faruq and Mobashwera Karim Mimi, coordinators of the anti-discrimination student movement, and engineer Md Anisur Rahman.

Top News

Bangladesh / President Shahabuddin / meeting

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

Funky accessories to decorate your car’s interior

1d | Brands
The GLS450 carries over Mercedes’s current design trends, such as the humongous grille covering the front fascia and a large logo at the centre. PHOTOS: Abdullah Al Istiyak

Mercedes GLS450: Here’s why every driveway of upscale Dhaka has one

1d | Wheels
Mohammad Hatem(Left), Mohammad Zaved Akhtar(Center Left), Abdullah Hil Rakib(Center Right), Shams Mahmud(Right). Illustration: TBS

Can Bangladesh industries weather this storm? 

2d | Panorama
Palestinian group Hamas&#039; top leader, Ismail Haniyeh meets with Iran&#039;s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei (not pictured), in Tehran, Iran June 21, 2023. Photo: Reuters/Office of the Iranian Supreme

What does Ismail Haniyeh's death mean for the Middle East

4d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Sheikh Hasina's Resignation: From Banglamotor to Ganobhaban, students-crowds flock

Sheikh Hasina's Resignation: From Banglamotor to Ganobhaban, students-crowds flock

13h | Videos
Victory cheers of students in Narsingdi

Victory cheers of students in Narsingdi

14h | Videos
Slogans on the streets of Chattogram

Slogans on the streets of Chattogram

14h | Videos
Looting in Ganobhaban

Looting in Ganobhaban

14h | Videos