SBL holds workshop for investment officers 

The Training Institute of Standard Bank Limited (SBL) has organised a day-long virtual workshop for its investment officers.

The workshop titled "Environmental and Social Risk Management (ESRM): Sustainable Finance and Green Banking" was held on 6 October.

Md Touhidul Alam Khan, additional managing director and CRO of SBL, inaugurated the workshop, said a press release.

Mohammad Amzad Hossain Fakir, faculty of the training institute, coordinated the workshop while Md Ridwan Chowdhury of Sustainable Finance Unit of the bank was the resource person.