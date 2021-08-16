SBL holds prayer gatherings on 46th martyrdom anniversary of Father of the Nation

TBS Report
16 August, 2021, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 16 August, 2021, 04:23 pm

SBL holds prayer gatherings on 46th martyrdom anniversary of Father of the Nation

TBS Report
16 August, 2021, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 16 August, 2021, 04:23 pm
SBL holds prayer gatherings on 46th martyrdom anniversary of Father of the Nation

Standard Bank Limited held a prayer gathering On the 46th martyrdom anniversary of the father of the nation to seek forgiveness of the souls of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and all martyrs on 15 August.

Kazi Akram Uddin Ahmed, chairman of the bank, immediate past International Director of Lions Clubs Int. & former president of FBCCI, Ashok Kumar Saha, vice chairman, Kamal Mostafa Chowdhury, director, Md Zahedul Hoque, S A M Hossain, Al-Haj Mohammed Shamsul Alam, Mohammed Abdul Aziz, Gulzar Ahmed, Ferdous Ali Khan, Md Abul Hossain and Najmul Huq Chaudhury, Khondoker Rashed Maqsood,  managing director & CEO, Md Touhidul Alam Khan, Additional Managing Director, Mohammad Rafiqul Islam, Deputy Managing Director SBL Branch Managers and Head Office Departments' Heads participated in the Doa Mahfil held on 15 August 2021 on a virtual platform. 

Kazi Akram Uddin Ahmed, Chairman of the Bank, commemorated Bangabandhu and prayed for the forgiveness of the souls of all the martyrs of August 15. Md Mohon Miah, Coordinator of Islami Bank Conversion Project conducted the prayers on the occasion.

