Rotary Public Image Seminar held

Rotarians are working for the betterment of society with time, money and talent - Rotary District First Lady Rokeya Farooqui

Photo: Courtesy
Rotary Governor Barrister Mutasim Billah Farooqi said Rotary is working for helpless people. Rotary continues its works across the country for the benefit of millions of people.

He said this at Rotary Public Image seminar held at a hotel in Dhaka last Friday, read a press release.

Rotary District First Lady Rokeya Farooqui, former Governor Maghfur Uddin Ahmed, Shawkat Hossain, Tayub Chowdhury, Khairul Alam, former Information Adviser to the Prime Minister Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury, M Hamid, Ibrahim Zayed Pinak, Din Mohammad Selim and others spoke.

Barrister Farooqi said Rotary had played a vital role in eradicating polio from the world.

This year, besides setting up women-friendly comfort centres in 500 educational institutions of the country, distribution of 35 lakh masks, implementation of combat hanger project, planting of 1 million trees, Rotary is implementing extensive programmes.

Rokeya Farooqi said Rotarians are working for the betterment of society with time, money and talent.

Lieutenant governor of Rotary Abul Khair Chowdhury, Julhas Alam president of Uttara Rotary Club, Hosne Ara Polly president of Cosmopolitan Rotary and other best performers were awarded for their outstanding contribution in building the public image of Rotary.

On this occasion, Governor Farooqi announced the appointment of renowned cricketer Mashrafe Bin Mortaza as Rotary Brand Ambassador.

Besides this, Miss Bangladesh Umme Jamilatun Naima was also announced as Rotary Environment Ambassador at the event.

Rotary International District 3281 Bangladesh

