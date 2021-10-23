Rotary Club distributes Vocational Excellence award

Photo: PR
Photo: PR

Rotary club of Dhaka royal distributed the Rotary Vocational Excellence Award on Thursday.

The recipients are Azima Khatun, Pushpa Das and Smriti Manda of Caritas.

Rotary Governor (elect) Engineer MA Wahab distributed the award among the winners, reads a press release.

He urged the Rotarians to come forward in the service of distressed people.

Former Governor of Rotary Dr Mir Anisuzzaman, Charter President of the Club Shereen Anis Bon, Bertha Giti Baroi, director of CORR the Jute Works (Caritas), Salma Hossain, Naween Ahmed, M Khairul Alam, and other leaders spoke on the occasion.

