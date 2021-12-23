Pulse Tech launches pharmacy management software ‘MediPOS’

TBS Report
23 December, 2021, 07:40 pm
Last modified: 23 December, 2021, 07:43 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Pulse Tech Ltd, an information technology company in the country, has launched MediPOS, a sale management software specially designed for pharmacies.

Lawmaker Nahim Razzaq attended the software launching ceremony as chief guest, held at Bijoy Nagar's Hotel 71 in the capital on Wednesday (22 December), said a press release.

The POS software is available for Android Tab and computers. Using the software, pharmacies can easily do their daily activities.

Samsung will provide the Samsung Tab to operate the software programme. An agreement has been signed between Pulse Tech Ltd and Samsung in this regard.

Dr Mostafizur Rahman, CEO of BAPI- Bangladesh Association of Pharmaceutical Industries, Shahjalal Uddin Ahmed, managing director of Techno Drugs Ltd, and Khaleda Akhter Khan, chairman of Techno Drugs Ltd, Mohammad Mesbah Uddin, chief marketing officer of Fair Group, and Iftekhar Hossain, head of B2B of Fair Electronics Limited were present as special guests.a

