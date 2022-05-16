Promotion letter handover ceremony for faculty members held at NSU

TBS Report
16 May, 2022, 07:25 pm
Last modified: 16 May, 2022, 07:26 pm

Photo: PR
Photo: PR

North South University (NSU) has recently promoted 60 faculty members to the next position.

The promotion letter hand-over-ceremony was held Monday (16 May) morning in the NSU Syndicate Hall.

The newly-promoted 60 faculty members were given out their promotion letters by the chair of the programme, NSU Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Atiqul Islam, reads a press release.

The vice-chancellor welcomed the newly promoted faculty members with a short note.

Among the freshly promoted 60 faculty members, 12 were promoted to Professors, 27 to Associate Professors and 21 to Senior Lecturers.

Pro-Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr M Ismaul Hossain, Treasurer Prof Dr ABM Rashedul Hasan, Dean-SBE Prof Dr Abdul Hannan Chowdhury, Dean-School of Humanities and Social Sciences (SHSS) Prof Dr Abdur Rob Khan, Dean-SEPS Prof Dr Javed Bari, Dean-SHLS Prof Dr Hasan Mahmud Reza were also present in this ceremony.

