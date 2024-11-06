QS Asia Rankings: DU, NSU and Buet top in Bangladesh

Education

TBS Report
06 November, 2024, 07:25 pm
Last modified: 06 November, 2024, 07:32 pm

Related News

QS Asia Rankings: DU, NSU and Buet top in Bangladesh

A total of 29 Bangladeshi universities made it to the 2025 QS Asia Rankings

TBS Report
06 November, 2024, 07:25 pm
Last modified: 06 November, 2024, 07:32 pm
Logo of DU, NSU and Buet
Logo of DU, NSU and Buet

Dhaka University (DU), North South University (NSU), and Bangladesh University of Engineering & Technology (Buet) have achieved the first, second, and third positions respectively among Bangladeshi institutions in QS World University Rankings: Asia 2025.

These three institutions have also been recognised among the top 200 universities in Asia, with DU at 112, NSU at 155, and Buet at 158.

A total of 29 Bangladeshi universities were included in the 2025 QS Asia Rankings, with BRAC University (BRACU) at 253, Daffodil International University (DIU) at 280, Jahangirnagar University (JU) at 292, Rajshahi University (RU) at 320, Shahjalal University of Science and Technology (SUST) at 342, and Chittagong University of Engineering and Technology (CUET) at 357.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Other universities in the rankings include Rajshahi University (RU) at 320, Shahjalal University of Science and Technology (SUST) at 342, and Chittagong University of Engineering and Technology (CUET) at 357.
 

Bangladesh / Top News

Dhaka University / North South University (NSU) / BUET

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Ali Riaz, Shafquat Rabbee

Will US foreign policy towards Bangladesh change if Trump wins? 

2d | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Elevating milestones: The power of ‘announcement gifts’ in creating memories

3d | Brands
Photo: Courtesy

A flower bouquet that lights up

3d | Brands
The Axia’s straightforward exterior combines a flat nose with LED headlamps and position lights. PHOTOS: MD Abu Saeed Miad

Perodua Axia: Modest, budget-friendly and functional

3d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

World leaders congratulate Trump

World leaders congratulate Trump

1h | Videos
80 detained over attack on joint forces in Ctg's Hazari Lane

80 detained over attack on joint forces in Ctg's Hazari Lane

2h | Videos
What will Trump decide on the issue of Bangladesh?

What will Trump decide on the issue of Bangladesh?

2h | Videos
Sharjah reaches special milestone with 1st ODI between Afghanistan and Bangladesh

Sharjah reaches special milestone with 1st ODI between Afghanistan and Bangladesh

4h | Videos