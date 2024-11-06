QS Asia Rankings: DU, NSU and Buet top in Bangladesh

Dhaka University (DU), North South University (NSU), and Bangladesh University of Engineering & Technology (Buet) have achieved the first, second, and third positions respectively among Bangladeshi institutions in QS World University Rankings: Asia 2025.

These three institutions have also been recognised among the top 200 universities in Asia, with DU at 112, NSU at 155, and Buet at 158.

A total of 29 Bangladeshi universities were included in the 2025 QS Asia Rankings, with BRAC University (BRACU) at 253, Daffodil International University (DIU) at 280, Jahangirnagar University (JU) at 292, Rajshahi University (RU) at 320, Shahjalal University of Science and Technology (SUST) at 342, and Chittagong University of Engineering and Technology (CUET) at 357.

Other universities in the rankings include Rajshahi University (RU) at 320, Shahjalal University of Science and Technology (SUST) at 342, and Chittagong University of Engineering and Technology (CUET) at 357.

