PBL observes national mourning day
The Premier Bank Limited observes the 46th anniversary of the martyrdom of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and his family members.
The program was presided over by M Reazul Karim, FCMA, Managing Director & CEO of the Bank inaugurated by Muhammed Ali, Advisor of the Bank, said a press release.
A prayer gathering was arranged for salvation and eternal peace of the departed martyrs of souls of 15 August 1975 including the Father of the Nation
A panel discussion was also held dedicated to mark the day at the head office of the bank followed by a blood donation program and tree plantation.
Syed Nowsher Ali, deputy managing director, Shamsuddin Chowdhury, deputy managing director; Shahed Sikandar, deputy managing director; Syed Abul Hashem FCA, FCMA deputy managing director; Kazi Ahsan Khalil, deputy managing director; Sami Karim, deputy managing director were present on the occasion along with other senior officials.