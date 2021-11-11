Optimity 2021 returns for its 4th edition

Building on its legacy of success, after three triumphant editions, North South University Finance Club is back with the biggest and only portfolio management competition of the country- Bangla Trac presents Optimity 2021, in association with The Business Standard.

Optimity is an inter-university competition for the undergraduate students of the country that has made its name in the realm of business competitions since its inception. With each successive edition receiving immense enthusiasm from finance enthusiasts across Bangladesh, it allows its participants insights about real world portfolio management, that every finance and business student should equip for the future.

The competition involves three competitive rounds that will include two informative workshop sessions conducted by seasoned industry professionals and experts. This will help participants achieve a better understanding of the financial market and portfolio management while providing insight into real life scenarios that arise during their management. This will not only help them to solve the cases that are presented to them, but also help them in their professional field.

Both the workshops will be held virtually, with the first workshops being held on 12th November followed by the second one on 13th November respectively. Following the workshops, conducted by distinguished industry professionals from the top financial institutions of the country, the competition will begin. The first round will be MCQ based, testing the basic knowledge of the participants regarding the financial market. The second round will be case based, where the qualifying teams will present their portfolio management skills. The team proceeding to the final round will have to crack and present a case that will test their market knowledge to establish themselves as the reigning champion. The final showdown between the teams will be on 2nd of December where only the best teams from all over the country will collide at the North South University premises to compete for the title as the maestro.

With every new edition, Optimity has surpassed its previous records. For this year's Bangla Trac presents Optimity 2021, North South University Finance Club has affiliated with over 25 other reputed university clubs for countrywide promotion.



The last day for registration is 14th of November. The registration fee for this year has been set to BDT 510 for each team, which can consist of a maximum of 4 members from the same university. The Champion will take home a cash prize of BDT. 100,000 and, the 1st runner up will receive a cash prize of BDT. 60,000 and. the 2nd runner up will receive BDT 40,000. In addition, the top 3 teams will receive scholarship on CFA Level 1 preparation courses, with the winner receiving a 100% scholarship and both the runners up receiving a 50% scholarship respectively. In addition, all semi-finalists qualifying to the 2nd round will receive certificates.



North South University Finance Club has made its name from organizing national and international events since its inception in 2014. Conducting three successful events annually and aiding the undergraduate students with professional and personal skills through various development programmes.