Optimity 2021 returns for its 4th edition

Corporates

TBS Report
11 November, 2021, 05:25 pm
Last modified: 11 November, 2021, 05:30 pm

Optimity 2021 returns for its 4th edition

TBS Report
11 November, 2021, 05:25 pm
Last modified: 11 November, 2021, 05:30 pm
Optimity 2021 returns for its 4th edition

Building on its legacy of success, after three triumphant editions, North South University Finance Club is back with the biggest and only portfolio management competition of the country- Bangla Trac presents Optimity 2021, in association with The Business Standard.

Optimity is an inter-university competition for the undergraduate students of the country that has made its name in the realm of business competitions since its inception. With each successive edition receiving immense enthusiasm from finance enthusiasts across Bangladesh, it allows its participants insights about real world portfolio management, that every finance and business student should equip for the future. 

The competition involves three competitive rounds that will include two informative workshop sessions conducted by seasoned industry professionals and experts. This will help participants achieve a better understanding of the financial market and portfolio management while providing insight into real life scenarios that arise during their management. This will not only help them to solve the cases that are presented to them, but also help them in their professional field. 

Both the workshops will be held virtually, with the first workshops being held on 12th November followed by the second one on 13th November respectively. Following the workshops, conducted by distinguished industry professionals from the top financial institutions of the country, the competition will begin. The first round will be MCQ based, testing the basic knowledge of the participants regarding the financial market. The second round will be case based, where the qualifying teams will present their portfolio management skills. The team proceeding to the final round will have to crack and present a case that will test their market knowledge to establish themselves as the reigning champion. The final showdown between the teams will be on 2nd of December where only the best teams from all over the country will collide at the North South University premises to compete for the title as the maestro. 

With every new edition, Optimity has surpassed its previous records. For this year's Bangla Trac presents Optimity 2021, North South University Finance Club has affiliated with over 25 other reputed university clubs for countrywide promotion.  
   
The last day for registration is 14th of November. The registration fee for this year has been set to BDT 510 for each team, which can consist of a maximum of 4 members from the same university. The Champion will take home a cash prize of BDT. 100,000 and, the 1st runner up will receive a cash prize of BDT. 60,000 and. the 2nd runner up will receive BDT 40,000. In addition, the top 3 teams will receive scholarship on CFA Level 1 preparation courses, with the winner receiving a 100% scholarship and both the runners up receiving a 50% scholarship respectively. In addition, all semi-finalists qualifying to the 2nd round will receive certificates.  
 
North South University Finance Club has made its name from organizing national and international events since its inception in 2014. Conducting three successful events annually and aiding the undergraduate students with professional and personal skills through various development programmes.

 

Optimity 2021

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

More Videos from TBS

A Better Tomorrow – Photography Show at COP26 On BD Climate Change

A Better Tomorrow – Photography Show at COP26 On BD Climate Change

1h | Videos
Jinjira-a silent revolution in light engineering industry

Jinjira-a silent revolution in light engineering industry

19h | Videos
Malala Yousafzai ties knot

Malala Yousafzai ties knot

20h | Videos
Fuel price hike feared to trip up recovery

Fuel price hike feared to trip up recovery

20h | Videos

Most Read

1
Poor show in DU admission tests continues
Education

Poor show in DU admission tests continues

2
A lofty river plan to make Dhaka livable again
Bangladesh

A lofty river plan to make Dhaka livable again

3
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Tourists leave as panic grips Cox’s Bazar

4
A senior engineer at Neural Semiconductor Limited conducting a knowledge sharing session with newly recruited engineers. Photo: Noor A Alam
Panorama

An RMG sector giant is looking to turn Bangladesh into the next chip-making hub

5
Photo: Noor A Alam
Pursuit

Tasnia Atique: An entrepreneur who turned her adversities into lessons for others

6
Five pvt firms picked to run five closed jute mills
Industry

Five pvt firms picked to run five closed jute mills