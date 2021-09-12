Nagad is a service approved by the PM: Secretary

Brushing aside the recent ongoing propaganda by a vested quarter about Nagad's partnership, Posts and Telecommunications Division Secretary Md Afzal Hossain said that Nagad is a financial service approved by the prime minister.

The posts and telecommunications division secretary made the remarks in a video statement on Sunday, says a press release.

He said that it is known to all that posts and telecommunications division and postal department have partnership over mobile financial service Nagad.

Afzal Hossain said, "It is a well-known fact that the honorable prime minister has approved of this service and she herself started the transaction of it with Tk10,000. So, the prime minister's approval on the service is there."

Earlier, Posts and Telecommunications Minister Mustafa Jabbar and Postal Department's Director General MdSiraj Uddin, refuting the propaganda, in separate statements said that there is no room for confusion that Nagad is a service of the Postal Department.

In line with that, Posts and Telecommunications Division Secretary Afzal Hossain said, "Postal Department and Third Wave Technologies tie-upped and started their journey in 2017 with the Nagad service. With time and overcoming obstacles, now in 2021 Nagad has gained a significant position."

Nagad will serve extensively for people's wellbeing and will contribute to create cashless society in the coming days, hoped the secretary.

"Nagad in an exceptional financial service among all the financial services of the country. Nagad's customer base and profit is also increasing day by day," he added.

The secretary further said, "Nagad will come over as a complete information-based technological service overcoming the obstacles in the future. Now we are at the second position and I hope very soon we will become number one and serve the country and its people better."

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the Nagad service officially on 26 March, 2019.

In last two and a half years Nagad acquired 5.5 crore customer with a daily average transaction of more than Tk700 crore.

Nagad is playing a vital role in disbursement of government donation, stipend and financial assistance with transparency and with extraordinary innovation in account opening it is also contributing to the financial inclusion of the country.

