MTB inks deal with Hatil Complex Ltd

TBS Report
26 October, 2022, 12:50 pm
Last modified: 26 October, 2022, 12:55 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Mutual Trust Bank Limited (MTB) and Hatil Complex Ltd have recently signed an agreement for cash management services at a simple ceremony held at MTB Centre, the bank's Corporate Head Office in Gulshan 1.

Syed Mahbubur Rahman, managing director and CEO of MTB and Selim H Rahman, chairman and managing director of Hatil Complex Ltd signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations, reads a press release.

Among others, Deputy Managing Director and CBO Md Khalid Mahmood Khan, Head of WBD-1 Mohammad Mamun Faruk, Unit Head, WBD-1 Eva Rahman, Head of Communications Azam Khan, Ashik Iqbal Khan, and Director Sales and Marketing Md. Moshiur Rahman, Director Production and Digital Marketing Shafiqur Rahman, Company Secretary from Hatil Complex Ltd Md Rezaul Karim along with other senior officials from both organisations were also present at the ceremony.

