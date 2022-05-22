MTB celebrates Customer Service Week

TBS Report
22 May, 2022, 07:35 pm
Last modified: 22 May, 2022, 07:43 pm

MTB celebrates Customer Service Week

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

To ensure customer satisfaction by enhancing the standards of service, MTB recently celebrated "Customer Service Week" from 16-19 May 2022 in Sylhet & Cumilla regions.

MTB's Vice Chairman Md Abdul Malek inaugurated this event in the presence of some distinguished customers in a simple ceremony held at MTB Sylhet Branch in Sylhet, reads a press release.

Throughout the week, the bank received substantial number of positive feedback from the customers. Spontaneous and cordial participation of the bank's dedicated frontlines and senior management made the event more organised, festive and meaningful.

As part of the celebration, the bank arranged some gifts for its customers at the branches. Thus, the Customer Service Week was proven to be an amazing bridge between MTB and its valued customers.

Among others Managing Director & CEO Syed Magbubur Rahman, Deputy Managing Director Md Khalid Mahmood Khan, Deputy Managing Director and CAMLCO Rais Uddin Ahmad and Head of Service Quality of MTB Sharmin Ahmed along with other senior officials of the bank were also present at the ceremony throughout the week.

