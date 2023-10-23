MTB celebrates 24th founding anniversary

Mutual Trust Bank Ltd. (MTB) celebrated its 24th founding anniversary on Monday (23 October), reads a press release.

MTB Chairman Md Abdul Malek, along with MTB's Managing Director & CEO Syed Mahbubur Rahman, additional managing directors Chowdhury Akhtar Asif, Md Khalid Mahmood Khan, deputy managing directors Goutam Prosad Das, Rais Uddin Ahmad, Md Bakhteyer Hossain, Md Shamsul Islam, Usman Rashed Muyeen and Md Shafquat Hossain cut a cake to commemorate the 24th founding anniversary of the bank.

A ceremony was held at the bank's corporate head office, MTB Centre, 26 Gulshan Avenue, Gulshan 1 to celebrate the day.

