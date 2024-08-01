MTB named the 'Best Digital Bank in Bangladesh' by Euromoney for 2024

Mutual Trust Bank PLC (MTB) has been recognised as the "Best Digital Bank in Bangladesh" for 2024 by Euromoney.

This prestigious accolade reflects MTB's commitment to innovation in digital banking solutions and its significant advancements in delivering seamless and secure experiences throughout 2023, reads a press release.

MTB's digital transformation has been marked by flagship platforms such as the MTB Smart Banking App, which facilitates real-time fund transfers, various kinds of bill and other payments. The app's user-friendly interface has made it a favorite among users in Bangladesh. It is also the "Most Connected App" in the country due to its extensive integrations with partners across various sectors, including travel companies, ISPs, and academic institutions.

MTB has launched several pioneering digital initiatives, such as the Cash-by-Code feature, allowing ATM withdrawals without a card, and virtual debit and prepaid cards, offering customers complete digital freedom for hassle-free payments.

MTB's commitment to financial inclusion is evident in its expansion of agent banking networks and its partnership with fintech companies like Delivery Tiger. This partnership offers digital nano loans, while services like the Torit Loan have disbursed substantial amounts to underserved communities. Additionally, the Quick Account service enabled over 60,000 new accounts to be opened in 2023. The bank also continues to lead in sustainable banking practices through green financing.

"We are honored by this recognition from Euromoney," said Syed Mahbubur Rahman, Managing Director & CEO of MTB.

"This award inspires us to redefine banking, making it more accessible and convenient for all."

MTB continues to advance its digital transformation journey, focusing on strategic partnerships and cutting-edge technology to deliver exceptional banking experiences across the nation.