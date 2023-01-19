MTB arranges 'Service Heroes 2022'

Photo: Courtesy

To ensure best customer service and recognize the valuable contribution of the MTBians for providing excellent service in 2022, MTB has recently rewarded its "Service Heroes" at a simple ceremony held at MTB Centre, the Bank's Corporate Head Office, Gulshan 1, Dhaka 1212.

They have satisfied the Bank's internal and external clients with their services. Syed Mahbubur Rahman, managing director and CEO of MTB handed over the crests amongst the "MTB Service Heroes", reads a press release.

Among others, Additional Managing Director and Group Chief Risk Officer Chowdhury Akhtar Asif, Deputy Managing Director and Group Head of ICC Goutam Prosad Das, Deputy Managing Director and CBO Md Khalid Mahmood Khan, Deputy Managing Director and CAMLCO Rais Uddin Ahmad, Head of Credit Risk Management Usman Rashed Muyeen, Head of Group HR Masud Mushfiq Zaman, Group Chief Financial Officer (GCFO) Mohammad Nazmul Hossain and Head of Service Quality of MTB Sharmin Ahmed along with other senior officials and the award winners of the bank were also present at the programme.