Monash University CMO, director visit UCB campus

Monash University's Chief Marketing Officer, Fabian Marrone, and Director of International Marketing and Recruitment, Jenny McHendrie, paid a visit to Universal College Bangladesh (UCB), a renowned education provider in Bangladesh.

During the visit on 28 May, Marrone and McHendrie engaged in discussions with UCB representatives, covering various topics such as Monash's pathway programmes, high graduate employability rates, and scholarship opportunities.

Monash University, ranked among the top 50 universities globally and second in Australia according to The Times Higher Education Rankings 2023, offers a wide range of undergraduate, postgraduate, and Ph.D. programmes. Their emphasis on double degrees sets them apart.

The Monash University officials met with teachers and staff in the presence of Manas Singh, CEO of the STS Group, and Amit Prasad, COO of UCB. The meeting showcased UCB's commitment to creating better educational pathways for Bangladeshi students, including initiatives to help students prepare for successful job placements and brighter futures. One such initiative is Monash Talent, a student job placement service available to Monash College and Monash University students studying in Australia.

During the visit, Marrone and McHendrie also had the opportunity to tour UCB's campus facilities. They commended UCB's efforts in delivering world-class education through Monash College programs in Bangladesh.

The collaboration between Monash College and UCB offers Bangladeshi students a transformative educational experience. By starting their journey at UCB and then transitioning to Monash University, students can gain valuable knowledge and skills, enabling them to make a global impact.

Manas Singh, CEO of STS Group, expressed his pleasure in hosting Fabian Marrone and Jenny McHendrie, emphasizing the shared goal of providing international quality education to Bangladeshi students.

Fabian Marrone, CMO of Monash University, expressed his satisfaction with the visit, stating that Monash University is committed to offering top-tier education to international students, including those from Bangladesh. The university aims to equip students with future-ready knowledge and skills, preparing them for successful careers. Marrone also acknowledged the significant contribution of international education to the vibrancy of Monash's campus, the state, and the country, fostering stronger ties between nations.

Monash University's visit to Bangladesh reflects UCB's unwavering dedication to delivering world-class education and nurturing future leaders in the country. The collaboration between the two institutions holds the potential to shape a bright future for Bangladeshi students.