Monash University CMO, director visit UCB campus

Corporates

Press Release
03 June, 2023, 09:15 pm
Last modified: 03 June, 2023, 09:20 pm

Related News

Monash University CMO, director visit UCB campus

Press Release
03 June, 2023, 09:15 pm
Last modified: 03 June, 2023, 09:20 pm
Monash University CMO, director visit UCB campus

Monash University's Chief Marketing Officer, Fabian Marrone, and Director of International Marketing and Recruitment, Jenny McHendrie, paid a visit to Universal College Bangladesh (UCB), a renowned education provider in Bangladesh.

During the visit on 28 May, Marrone and McHendrie engaged in discussions with UCB representatives, covering various topics such as Monash's pathway programmes, high graduate employability rates, and scholarship opportunities.

Monash University, ranked among the top 50 universities globally and second in Australia according to The Times Higher Education Rankings 2023, offers a wide range of undergraduate, postgraduate, and Ph.D. programmes. Their emphasis on double degrees sets them apart.

The Monash University officials met with teachers and staff in the presence of Manas Singh, CEO of the STS Group, and Amit Prasad, COO of UCB. The meeting showcased UCB's commitment to creating better educational pathways for Bangladeshi students, including initiatives to help students prepare for successful job placements and brighter futures. One such initiative is Monash Talent, a student job placement service available to Monash College and Monash University students studying in Australia.

During the visit, Marrone and McHendrie also had the opportunity to tour UCB's campus facilities. They commended UCB's efforts in delivering world-class education through Monash College programs in Bangladesh.

The collaboration between Monash College and UCB offers Bangladeshi students a transformative educational experience. By starting their journey at UCB and then transitioning to Monash University, students can gain valuable knowledge and skills, enabling them to make a global impact.

Manas Singh, CEO of STS Group, expressed his pleasure in hosting Fabian Marrone and Jenny McHendrie, emphasizing the shared goal of providing international quality education to Bangladeshi students.

Fabian Marrone, CMO of Monash University, expressed his satisfaction with the visit, stating that Monash University is committed to offering top-tier education to international students, including those from Bangladesh. The university aims to equip students with future-ready knowledge and skills, preparing them for successful careers. Marrone also acknowledged the significant contribution of international education to the vibrancy of Monash's campus, the state, and the country, fostering stronger ties between nations.

Monash University's visit to Bangladesh reflects UCB's unwavering dedication to delivering world-class education and nurturing future leaders in the country. The collaboration between the two institutions holds the potential to shape a bright future for Bangladeshi students.

Monash University

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Kilmory Isle of Rum. Photo: Courtesy.

Life in the Wild: Getting behind a film camera

5h | Panorama
Galleri Kaya, through frequent exhibition and art camps, revitalised the art scene in Dhaka. Pictured here is an exhibition of Murtaza Baseer&#039;s works organised by them in a city hotel. PHOTO: COURTESY

How to run an art gallery successfully: The Galleri Kaya way

12h | Panorama
Photo: Md Adnan Khairullah

Above six thousand metres

2d | Features
Photo: Collected

Al Faya, one grain at a time

2d | Explorer

More Videos from TBS

This time Kawali was organized by open library

This time Kawali was organized by open library

2h | TBS Entertainment
Ukraine wants NATO’s clear decision

Ukraine wants NATO’s clear decision

3h | TBS World
'Hip Hop Night' organized by EMK Centre

'Hip Hop Night' organized by EMK Centre

1d | TBS Stories
Budget impacted market within one day?

Budget impacted market within one day?

1d | TBS Economy

Most Read

1
bKash denied permission to pay $4.10 lakh for Argentina football partnership
Banking

bKash denied permission to pay $4.10 lakh for Argentina football partnership

2
Boeing offers Biman its latest 787-10 Dreamliner
Bangladesh

Boeing offers Biman its latest 787-10 Dreamliner

3
File Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

Low-cost housing planned for 4 lakh Bangabandhu Shilpa Nagar workers

4
Country's first floating solar power plant connected to national grid
Energy

Country's first floating solar power plant connected to national grid

5
Govt to double gain tax on land, flat registration
Budget

Govt to double gain tax on land, flat registration

6
Photo: TBS
Environment

Green space in Dhaka North declines 66% in 3 decades: Study