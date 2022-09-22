Mercantile Bank launches Islamic banking branch

Mercantile Bank Limited inaugurated shariah-based Islamic banking branch at Dilkusha in the capital today (22 September).

Bank's Chairman Morshed Alam MP opened the branch as the chief guest while bank's Managing Director and CEO Md Quamrul Islam Chowdhury presided over the opening ceremony, reads a press release.

ASM Feroz Alam and Md Abdul Hannan, Vice Chairmen; M Amanullah, chairman of Risk Management Committee; MA Khan Belal, chairman of Mercantile Bank Securities Ltd; Al-Haj Akram Hossain (Humayun), Alhaj Mosharref Hossain, Mohammad Abdul Awal, directors of the bank and Maulana Shah Mohammad Wali Ullah, member of Shariah Supervisory Committee, spoke as special guests.

Engr Md Zahirul Islam Zahir, MD of Zee Fashion Ltd, Kazi Touhid Ul Alam, Director of Tafrid Cotton Mills Ltd, Md Zahangir Alam, MD of Saracen Corporation Ltd, Md. Asadur Rahman Khan and Moinul Islam Khokon, distinguished businessmen also spoke as the invited guests.

Mati Ul Hasan, AMD, Shamim Ahmed and Hasne Alam, DMDs, Tapash Chandra Paul PhD, CFO and Abu Asghar G Haruni, company secretary of the bank and invited guests, valued customers along with senior executives of the bank were present on the occasion.

Mohammad Amir Hossain Sarkar, EVP and head of Islamic banking branch gave his vote of thanks.