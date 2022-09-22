Mercantile Bank launches Islamic banking branch

Corporates

TBS Report
22 September, 2022, 06:35 pm
Last modified: 22 September, 2022, 06:41 pm

Related News

Mercantile Bank launches Islamic banking branch

TBS Report
22 September, 2022, 06:35 pm
Last modified: 22 September, 2022, 06:41 pm
Mercantile Bank launches Islamic banking branch

Mercantile Bank Limited inaugurated shariah-based Islamic banking branch at Dilkusha in the capital today (22 September). 

Bank's Chairman Morshed Alam MP opened the branch as the chief guest while bank's Managing Director and CEO Md Quamrul Islam Chowdhury presided over the opening ceremony, reads a press release. 

ASM Feroz Alam and Md Abdul Hannan, Vice Chairmen; M Amanullah, chairman of Risk Management Committee; MA Khan Belal, chairman of Mercantile Bank Securities Ltd; Al-Haj Akram Hossain (Humayun), Alhaj Mosharref Hossain, Mohammad Abdul Awal, directors of the bank and Maulana Shah Mohammad Wali Ullah, member of Shariah Supervisory Committee, spoke as special guests.

Engr Md Zahirul Islam Zahir, MD of Zee Fashion Ltd, Kazi Touhid Ul Alam, Director of Tafrid Cotton Mills Ltd, Md Zahangir Alam, MD of Saracen Corporation Ltd, Md. Asadur Rahman Khan and Moinul Islam Khokon, distinguished businessmen also spoke as the invited guests. 

Mati Ul Hasan, AMD, Shamim Ahmed and Hasne Alam, DMDs, Tapash Chandra Paul PhD, CFO and Abu Asghar G Haruni, company secretary of the bank and invited guests, valued customers along with senior executives of the bank were present on the occasion. 
Mohammad Amir Hossain Sarkar, EVP and head of Islamic banking branch gave his vote of thanks. 

Mercantile bank / Islamic banking

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Zareen Tasneem Sharif. Sketch: TBS

How a plan to rescue Matuail landed Zareen the ‘Junior Nobel Prize’

7h | Pursuit
Photo: Bloomberg

LinkedIn’s future is a joke

5h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

Why hundi’s reign is not ending anytime soon

8h | Panorama
The Kanchpur Bridge is never free of traffic. Emissions from the busy road contribute to air pollution. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Where children attend school in masks all year round: Inside Gognogor and Simrail - two most polluted areas of Bangladesh

10h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Is globalisation coming to an end?

Is globalisation coming to an end?

3h | Videos
How the general people are coping with extra transport cost

How the general people are coping with extra transport cost

7h | Videos
This trophy belongs to the people of Bangladesh: Sabina

This trophy belongs to the people of Bangladesh: Sabina

7h | Videos
Everyone celebrating Rupna and Ritu in Rangamati

Everyone celebrating Rupna and Ritu in Rangamati

7h | Videos

Most Read

1
Auditing licence of four chartered accountants suspended
Bangladesh

Auditing licence of four chartered accountants suspended

2
Bishwamvarpur upazila in Sunamganj, surrounded by haors and hills, emerges as a striking tourist destination with a refreshed outlook, thanks to the initiatives taken by UNO Md Sadi Ur Rahin Zadid. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

How a UNO transforms a Sunamganj upazila into a tourist destination

3
Mandatory tax return filing relaxed for loans, credit cards
NBR

Mandatory tax return filing relaxed for loans, credit cards

4
Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits
Mode

Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits

5
The open sitting space of Adda Bilash, one of the popular garden cafes at Keraniganj. PHOTOS: NOOR-A-ALAM
Food

Garden cafes of Keraniganj: A great new weekend getaway destination

6
Richard Lynn: A controversial author with racist takes on South Asian intelligence 
World+Biz

Richard Lynn: A controversial author with racist takes on South Asian intelligence 