Mamunur Rashid elected ICMAB president

Md Mamunur Rashid FCMA has been elected president of the Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of Bangladesh (ICMAB) for the term 2022.

Prior to his new role, Rashid was the vice-president for last two years.

Currently he is serving as the deputy managing director and member of the Board of Directors of several sister concerns of X-Index Companies.

He is also serving as the independent director and chairman of Audit Committee at West Zone Power Distribution Co Ltd, vice president of Bangladesh Ceramics Manufacturers and exporters Association (BCMEA) and the GB member of Federation of Bangladesh Chamber and Commerce Industry (FBCCI).

In his career, he has also served in Bangladesh Steel and Engineering Corporation, Bangladesh Parjatan Corporation, Bangladesh Power Development Board, BRAC-Aarong, Rahimafrooze, Summit Power Ltd, Sheba Phone and Kazi Farms Group in different capacities.

Rashid obtained his undergraduate degree in Bachelors of Commerce in 1987 and Masters of Commerce (Management) in 1989 from University of Dhaka.